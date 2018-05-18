Railway expo will encourage spirit of entreprenuership, says Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The Railways by themselves are great providers of employment,” said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the International Rail Coach Expo-2018 (IRCE 2018) on Thursday.

He said expos such as this one would not only inform the public about the Railways but will also encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship.

“Through the spin-off effects of the indigenisation of manufacturing for the Indian Railways in the private sector, particularly among the smaller and medium enterprises, the growth of employment prospects for skilled and semi-skilled people is bound to multiply phenomenally,” he said.

The event would be a useful platform for the industry to display their latest technological advancements in rail coach manufacturing, rail interiors and safety-related products, Banwarilal Purohit said. The Governor said, “That the Indian Railways will be a part of the Indian growth story in the coming years is a matter of certainty, not a subject of speculation anymore... I feel extremely happy that the Indian Railways have decided to organise the Rail Coach Expo at this important juncture when they are poised for a quantum leap in business and manufacturing.”He was ‘delighted’ that the Indian Railways had chosen Chennai as the location for the event, he added.