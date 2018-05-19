Despite stir, 410 families to be evicted from Chennai's West Cooum Road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A protest by around 200 children, organised by CPM notwithstanding, the city Corporation on Friday began its eviction drive on the West Cooum River Road in Chintadripet to resettle 410 families in the area to Perumbakkam. Children in the area headed to the local post office, as a sign of protest, and posted letters to the Chief Minister demanding in-situ development.

However, according to a Corporation official, around 87 families were removed on Friday. Said Ravi, a resident, “The power supply was disconnected in the morning itself but my family has not received an allotment yet.”Residents said they did not receive formal notices prior to the eviction.

Sudhakar, another resident, said he found himself in an unusual predicament. “At the time of enumeration, my wife who was at home signed the documents. During the time between the enumeration and the eviction, we had a fight and she went off to her home town. I’ve not been in touch with her since,” he said.

“Now, since my signature doesn’t match with my wife’s signature earlier, I haven’t received an allotment yet,” he said.

Said an official on the spot, “We have had cases before where the husband and wife each separately claim an allotment saying that they have been separated from each other. But sometimes, it is staged.”

“So whenever a resident claims that they are separated from their spouses, we ask them for a copy of the CSR or to get an affidavit from the notary public. We observe them during the course of the drive and ascertain whether this is a genuine case.”