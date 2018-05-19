Let the battle continue

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:The venerable BattleTech franchise turns 34 this year and, to celebrate, we’re getting not one but two new entries in its videogame portfolio. Later this year, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will get a chance to present its own take on the real-time-shooter (although with giant mechs) formula; but today, we’re here to talk about BattleTech, a turn-based strategy game that came out last month.

Without going into too many details, BattleTech casts you in the role of a commander of a mercenary company of battlemechs — giant bipedal heavily-armed combat robots. As such, you’ll not only command your mechs in battle but you’ll also take charge of your company’s finances and upgrades. You’ll also be called upon to make decisions as you work your way through the campaign, which might be the most surprising aspect of BattleTech. There’s a much greater emphasis on story and the characters involved than I was expecting, but it works rather well.

As for gameplay, BattleTech is going to draw comparisons with the new XCOM games — particularly the excellent XCOM 2. However, that’s no bad thing and BattleTech does enough to set itself apart. In a game like this, the combat needed to be really good; thankfully, it is. You’ll have to juggle cover, various terrain types, facing and your mech’s rising heat levels as you face off against a variety of enemy mechs, vehicles and static defenses. And that’s without even mentioning the various types of mech you’ll command — from speedy scouts with jump jets and paper-thin armour to long-range missile spewers to up-close-and-personal brawlers who eschew fancy weapons in favour of a good old-fashioned giant robot punch.

However, that’s just one side of the BattleTech coin. Managing your company’s finances runs deeper than you might expect, and the early struggle to stay afloat is genuinely worrying. Whatever profit you make from missions is soaked up by repairs to damaged mechs, salaries and various other debts that show up from time to time. You’ve also got to juggle the need to constantly upgrade your mechs to ensure that you can go toe to toe with more powerful opponents, but a mech that’s being refitted is a mech that you don’t have access to. Being forced to take on a mission with some underpowered mechs and novice mechwarriors because your veterans are injured feels exactly like XCOM, and also exactly in character for a rag-tag bunch of mercenaries.

It’s also worth pointing out that BattleTech is not an easy game. Missions can last well over an hour, and it’s a kick to the gut when you make a small mistake at the very end of one and see your best battlemech blow up because of it. Although the AI isn’t particularly innovative — it does tend to favour the ‘swarm’ approach — it will choose its battles (fighting near defenses, for example) and is absolutely ruthless at punishing mistakes. This is no walk in the park, but that does make it extremely rewarding when your plans come off.

There’s a lot to like about BattleTech, because it just gets so many things right. The first time you see a mech take out an enemy vehicle by stamping on it, it’s wonderful — and it never gets old, no matter how many more times you do it. It’s absolutely chock-full of moments like that, and that’s why it’s almost certainly going to make my ‘best games of 2018’ list come December.

If you’d like to

pit your wits against a smart and challenging game

experience the world of BattleTech (Game of Thrones + giant robots)

command a massive battlemech and step on stuff

...give BattleTech a shot!