Madras High Court asks Dr Ambedkar Law University to hold special classes to make up for lost ones

The Madras High Court has suggested to the.Dr Ambedkar Law University to hold special classes to make up for the shortage of classes in January and February this year,

Published: 19th May 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested to the Dr Ambedkar Law University to hold special classes to make up for the shortage of classes in January and February this year, during which period the students had gone on a hunger strike.

If any special classes are going to be conducted to compensate the loss of working days, the petitioner shall be permitted to attend those classes and his attendance shall be considered, Justice S Vaidyanathan said while disposing of a writ petition from N Balasubramani, who prayed for a direction to the Law University to receive the term fee for the fourth semester in the third year LLB course to enable him to pursue his law course.

He could not attend the classes as he had been ill for a long time, he claimed. During this period, the students also went on a hunger strike, which resulted in loss of attendance.The judge said that the time for payment of fourth semester fees may be extended, without prejudice to the rights of the parties and the same shall be taken into consideration for the present semester if special classes are conducted. If special classes are not conducted for the purpose of completing the subjects and also to overcome shortage of attendance for all students, the said term fee will be carried forward to the next semester to enable the petitioner to re-do the semester, the judge added.

Vacation schedule
Chennai: In partial modification of the earlier notification dated April 24, the Madras High Court has changed the schedule of sitting of judges during the fifth and final part of the summer vacation. Justices S Baskaran, RMT Teekaa Raman, N Sathish Kumar and A D Jagdish Chandra will sit at the principal seat at Madras Hight Court on May 30 and 31. Justices M V Muralidharan and T Krishnavalli will sit at the Madurai Bench on the same dates.

Time for fee payment
The judge said that the time for payment of fourth semester fees may be extended, without prejudice to the rights of the parties and the same shall be taken into consideration for the present semester

