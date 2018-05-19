Tamara launches luxurious property in Kodaikanal

Tamanna Shah By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:Tamara Leisure Experiences recently launched their luxury property in Kodaikanal. The inauguration was conducted in Chennai with members of Tamara Lesiure Experiences in attendance.

Nestled in the hills, Tamara Kodai provides world-class accommodation within a colonial building, La Providence, which is considered to be the first one in Kodaikanal. Now expanded and adapted, it is set to offer a combination of heritage and luxury experiences.The 53 suites of French provincial design have a large balcony and bathroom each.

Shruti Shibulal, Promoter and Director of Strategy and Development, Tamara Leisure Experiences, says “It is our great privilege to be here today. It is really an honour to be in Chennai, and one of our greatest privileges as an organisation as we get to join hands with Tamil Nadu.” Their main aim is to create world-class resorts and hotels, and create memorable and unique experiences for their guests from the hills of Kodaikanal. Working on this project for 10 years, they tried to maintain the original glory of the place. The colonial interiors, such as fire places, have been retained to give the guests an authentic colonial feel.

Customised mattresses are provided on request, meals include buffet with international and Indian cuisines, live counters with fresh food right from the stove and there's even the Bistro 1845, a French-style vintage-themed 'a la carte' bistro and bar serving the best European, Asian and Indian cuisine.

Levinge Lounge is the property's only temperature-controlled pool and bar in Kodaikanal. It has a beautiful view of the valley too. Other amenities include a spa, a ball room which can accommodate more than 200 guests, and a library. The wood that has been used for furniture is plantation teakwood. They also have various activities for guests like treks, cemetery walk, forest road cycling, a pool table, darts and many board games. Their packages range from `19,840 to `38,400 depending on the suite one prefers.

Tamara is a private brand based out of Bengaluru with properties not just in south India but also in Germany. They are aiming to expand, own and manage 1,000 keys globally by 2025.

Properties in India:

The Tamara Kodai- 53 suites

The Tamara Coorg- 56=key luxury resort

Lilac Hotel- 28 luxury apartments

Properties outside India:

Holiday Inn Express Guetersloh – 126-room business hotel in Germany

Prizeotel Hannover- 211-room business hotel in Germany

Courtyard Marriott Wolfsberg- 152 hotel rooms