Home Cities Chennai

Appointment can never be a matter of right, says Madras HC

The constitutional perspectives require that the authorities act in a fair and reasonable manner, so as to complete the selection in accordance with the constitutional mandates.

Published: 20th May 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court has rejected a plea from one D Manikandan to appoint him as Village Administrative Officer (VAO) on the basis of his representations submitted in August 2016 and April this year to the Nagapattinham district administration.

Appointment can never be claimed as a matter of right, Justice S M Subramaniyam said on May 9 last. All public appointments are to be made only by following recruitment rules in force. Equal opportunity in public employment is a constitutional mandate and there cannot be any discrimination, the judge said. 

The constitutional perspectives require that the authorities act in a fair and reasonable manner, so as to complete the selection in accordance with the constitutional mandates. The fair and reasonable procedures are the inherent ingredients of the Constitution. Thus, it is not as if the  qualified person submitted an application and filed a writ petition seeking direction to consider the representation. Such direction sought for in the nature of representation can never be entertained under Article 226 of the Constitution, the court observed.

“The State as a model employer, is duty bound to provide equal opportunity in its real sense,” the court said. “All recruitment process are to be conducted as per the rules and by following the rules of reservation as applicable. This being the legal principle to be followed by the appointment authorities or the competent authorities, this court is of an opinion that the relief as such sought for in this writ petition cannot be granted. No writ in the nature of recommendation can never be issued by the High Courts,” the judge observed and dismissed the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Civilian staff of Defence Research and Development Organisation protest against privatisation

Humble millet is the latest 'superfood', but experts advise moderation

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Toddler 'beaten to death' in Tamil Nadu, mother, husband held

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex