Civilian staff of Defence Research and Development Organisation protest against privatisation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defence civilian employees working in Defence Research and Development (DRDO) Organisation all over the country observed a one-day protest strike on Friday against the ongoing privatisation and outsourcing in defence establishments, including DRDO.

Four lakh defence civilian employees working in 41 ordnance factories, Military Engineer Services (MES), Directorate-General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) and other army, navy and air force extended support by wearing a black badge and held demonstration all over the country, a press release from the All India Defence Employees Federation said. “All major projects in DRDO are being handed over to private sector,” the release said. “Permanent employees’ strength is coming down day-by-day.”