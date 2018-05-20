Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu petrol bunk worker dies after attack by customer

Three days after a 45-year-old man was attacked by a gang, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday

CHENNAI: Three days after a 45-year-old man was attacked by a gang, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Police said Balu, 45, of Mahaveer Street worked at a petrol bunk at Shastri Nagar.“On Thursday one Surendran came to the bunk to fill fuel for his vehicle.

The man was in an inebriated state. Noting this, Balu advised him not to drink and drive, due to which a fight broke,” said a police source. However, Surendran left the bunk, but allegedly returned with four of his friends and attacked Balu. Police arrested Asar Ali, Jothishwaran and Ashok and have launched a search for Karthik and Surendran.

