Government service doctors get 54 per cent PG medical seats in Chennai

On the second day of counselling for post graduate medical and dental admissions, government service doctors got 54 per cent medical seats while non-service doctors got 45 per cent seats on Sunday.

Published: 21st May 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the second day of counselling for postgraduate medical and dental admissions, government service doctors got 54 per cent medical seats while non-service doctors got 45 per cent seats on Sunday.

As per the Selection Committee seat matrix, of the total 443 seats allotted on the day, service doctors managed to get 242 seats, or 54 per cent, while non-service doctors got 201 seats, or 45 per cent.
Counselling got delayed because of the marathon legal battle by service doctors and the government after Medical Council of India abolished 50 per cent reservation for government service candidates in PG medial admissions. Also, incentive marks are allowed only for doctors working in remote, difficult and rural areas. MCI made NEET-based admissions mandatory across the country.

A source said this could be because the State did not allow candidates who got seats under all India quota counselling. “In other States, State counselling was held before second round of all India quota counselling. But, only in Tamil Nadu its delayed. This also in a way benefitted the service candidates, else, most of the seats would have gone to non-service doctors. But, over all,  service doctors would be affected this year as MCI abolished 50 per cent reservation for government doctors in PG medical admissions”.
Of the 1,344 candidates called for counselling on Sunday, 775 got seats in all India quota.

