Home Cities Chennai

The Jain connection in Tamil Nadu 

The Government Museum, the second oldest museum in India, has organised a series of events from May 19 to May 24 to celebrate International Museum Day, which was on May 18.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna Shah
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Government Museum, the second oldest museum in India, has organised a series of events from May 19 to May 24 to celebrate International Museum Day, which was on May 18. The celebrations started with an inaugural speech by K Pandiarajan, the honourable Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, followed by a talk by Su Venkatesan, Sahitya Academy award-winner.

The first event for the day was a talk, followed by a walk, about the Jain monuments and sculptures. P Rajendra Prasad, an electrical engineer and the secretary of Ahimsa Walk, took to the podium. His speech began with the lives of Jain monks, who once lived in the natural caves in the hills. Treasures excavated from these caves include stone beds, inscriptions, paintings, cave temples, bas-reliefs, sculptures and temples. “In Narayanapuram village, Vellore, a double-decker stone bed was found, which is highly unique,” he said. 

Rajendra further elaborated on Jain inscriptions, sculptures and paintings found across Tamil Nadu, which are now housed in the museum. Over forty inscriptions have been found from across 30 places. “In one of the inscriptions in Tirunatharkundru, Gingee, Villupuram district, the Tamil letter ‘I’ was found,” he said. He also spoke of paintings, like those of Lord Mahaveer which were seen on the roofs at Tiruparuthikundram village, near Kanchipuram. “We are grateful to the government as well as the museum for protecting the sculptures,” he said. Few of the sculptures were found in Padur tank, Chennai, Villupuram district, NH 45, Tindivanam, Pudukottai district, Kanchipuram and Thanjavur district. 

Following the talk, we were led on an insightful walk through the Jain Gallery. The Sculpture Garden, located outdoors, had five Jain sculptures from between 10-12 Century AD.  The five main sculptures were of Tirthankara, Mahavira from Valathottam, Chengalpattu, Tirthankara from Madras, Tirthankara from Badalur, Thanjavur, and Tirthankara from Arasavangadu, Thanjavur. The indoor sculpture gallery consists of 143 sculptures, of which 45 were Jain sculptures from 10-15 Century AD. The sculptures were grouped in three categories: sculptures from present Tamil Nadu region, from present Karnataka region, and from present Andhra Pradesh region. Few of the sculptures were of Adinatha, Parsvanatha, Shantinatha, Mahavira, Tirthankara, Suparvasanatha and Padmaprabha. 

The main aim of this walk was to bring awareness about all the statues, temples, and palm leaf manuscripts of Jain culture, and to protect and maintain them. “The current generation of students should be aware of ancient archaeological objects,” Rajendra Prasad said. The Department of Archaeology, Government of Tamil Nadu protects 88 monuments of which 18 are Jain. To create awareness and to protect these monuments in Tamil Nadu, A Sridharan started the Ahimsa Walk in January 2014. The first Sunday of every month, Ahimsa Walk is conducted in ancient historical sites. Till date, 53 Ahimsa walks were conducted covering 155 heritage sites. To create awareness among the local people as well, processions are conducted in the streets of the village and pamphlets about the heritage monument are distributed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government Museum International Museum Day Jain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Teachers with disability seek permanent jobs in Chennai

Cops help conned man successfully corner conman in Chennai

Disaster in making: PWD pouring debris into Cooum to ‘keep it clean’ in Chennai

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light