Learn the grace and patience of a tree

Most yoga poses are inspired from nature. Vrkshasan gives us grace and strength. In Sanskrit Vrksh means Tree. Rooted in one spot we learn an important virtue - patience. 

By Anshu Vyas Seetharaman
CHENNAI : Most yoga poses are inspired from nature. Vrkshasan gives us grace and strength. In Sanskrit Vrksh means Tree. Rooted in one spot we learn an important virtue - patience. STEPS: (Beginners may try this with their back to a wall.) Stand with your feet 4 inches apart and shift your body weight on your left leg. Now inhale and place your right foot on the inside of your left thigh with toes pointing down. Balance on your left foot. 

You can adjust the position of the right foot by pulling up the ankle with your right hand. Your right knee joint should point to the right and the right thigh will be perpendicular to the left thigh. Engage the right thigh muscles and keep the thigh actively pulled to the right. Now inhale and bring the hands to namaskar mudra at the chest. This is the traditional Vrkshasan pose.

Variation with arms extended overhead: Inhale and raise the folded hands up towards the sky as shown. Keep the elbows stretched and the upper arms close to the ears. Breathe normal for 10-20 counts. Stare at a spot on the floor or wall 6-8 feet away from you. Be focused to hold the pose. The struggle to hold your balance is what tones your legs. Outwardly the pose may appear to be static but the right knee is being constantly pushed to the right, this endeavor makes this an active pose. Finish an exhalation and lower the arms with an inhalation. Release the foot. Relax for a few breathing cycles with feet firmly grounded. Switch and repeat on the other side shifting your body weight to right leg.

BENEFITS : Improves focus, balance and coordination. Strengthens the leg muscles and joints as it is a weight-bearing pose. Also tones the arms and muscles in the torso. The position of the bent leg at right angles opens the hip joint. This pose helps get rid of cellulite in the thighs.CONTRAINDICATIONS: Do not try this pose if you have a sprain in your leg or arthritis. (Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society)

