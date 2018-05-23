Home Cities Chennai

Who said ‘paan’ is not for kids?

What comes to your mind when you think of paan? A betel leaf wrapped in a triangular shape with gulkand, sugar-coated jeera and sweet syrups? Jatin Krishna, founder of Kung-Fu Paan Da!, had other idea

Published: 23rd May 2018 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:What comes to your mind when you think of paan? A betel leaf wrapped in a triangular shape with gulkand, sugar-coated jeera and sweet syrups? Jatin Krishna, founder of Kung-Fu Paan Da!, had other ideas like serving only the inner filling with tutti frutti in smaller boxes.

What started out as a part-time business three years ago eventually paved way for the recently-opened kiosk Kung-Fu Paan Da!, which offers paan ice creams, popsicles, natural fruit creams and kulfis. "I wanted to break the taboo associated with paan. People think it can be consumed only with tobacco hence I brought in the idea of kid-friendly flavours. Now most of my consumers come with their families to enjoy these varieties," says 23-year-old Jatin, who is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration.

The shop is located a few metres from Spartan Road in Mogappair. With over six schools in the surrounding area, it has become a go-to place for kids after school. From Kit Kat to stuffed ice cream paan, the place offers more than 20 varieties. People can also customise their ice cream with 10 options for toppings and syrup. "The leaf that I use is big and sturdy; it does not droop like those in the other shops. We use paan raisins, shredded coconut and interesting syrups like sandal. There is a misconception that only north Indians like paan. My shop has more of local customers who like mild flavours with less sweet," he says.

Seasonal fruit ice creams are a specialty. This season's flavours include chikku, guava and mango. "It takes almost three days to freeze the fruit and ice cream. The pulp is scooped out of the skin and filled with natural flavours of ice cream and frozen ones. There are no artificial colours or essence. Even in popsicles, the juice is directly frozen. There is no addition of dry ice or syrups," he explains.

While options like honeymoon paan, a mix of dry fruit and rasagulla paan are popular among couples, there are also healthy options like khus (vettiver) paan for summer. Jatin wants to introduce more flavours like fire paan and nitrogen paan. "We will be introducing fresh juice and pastries soon,” he says.

Jatin plans to pursue further studies in the field of food industry.

 

Find Kung Fu Paan Da! at No. 5B Spartan Nagar, Mogappair. It will soon be available on Swiggy. Popsicles start from `10.

 

Must Try

Orange fruit ice cream

Sandal paan ice cream

Kit kat paan ice cream

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold