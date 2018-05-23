Who said ‘paan’ is not for kids?

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:What comes to your mind when you think of paan? A betel leaf wrapped in a triangular shape with gulkand, sugar-coated jeera and sweet syrups? Jatin Krishna, founder of Kung-Fu Paan Da!, had other ideas like serving only the inner filling with tutti frutti in smaller boxes.

What started out as a part-time business three years ago eventually paved way for the recently-opened kiosk Kung-Fu Paan Da!, which offers paan ice creams, popsicles, natural fruit creams and kulfis. "I wanted to break the taboo associated with paan. People think it can be consumed only with tobacco hence I brought in the idea of kid-friendly flavours. Now most of my consumers come with their families to enjoy these varieties," says 23-year-old Jatin, who is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration.

The shop is located a few metres from Spartan Road in Mogappair. With over six schools in the surrounding area, it has become a go-to place for kids after school. From Kit Kat to stuffed ice cream paan, the place offers more than 20 varieties. People can also customise their ice cream with 10 options for toppings and syrup. "The leaf that I use is big and sturdy; it does not droop like those in the other shops. We use paan raisins, shredded coconut and interesting syrups like sandal. There is a misconception that only north Indians like paan. My shop has more of local customers who like mild flavours with less sweet," he says.

Seasonal fruit ice creams are a specialty. This season's flavours include chikku, guava and mango. "It takes almost three days to freeze the fruit and ice cream. The pulp is scooped out of the skin and filled with natural flavours of ice cream and frozen ones. There are no artificial colours or essence. Even in popsicles, the juice is directly frozen. There is no addition of dry ice or syrups," he explains.

While options like honeymoon paan, a mix of dry fruit and rasagulla paan are popular among couples, there are also healthy options like khus (vettiver) paan for summer. Jatin wants to introduce more flavours like fire paan and nitrogen paan. "We will be introducing fresh juice and pastries soon,” he says.

Jatin plans to pursue further studies in the field of food industry.

Find Kung Fu Paan Da! at No. 5B Spartan Nagar, Mogappair. It will soon be available on Swiggy. Popsicles start from `10.

Must Try

Orange fruit ice cream

Sandal paan ice cream

Kit kat paan ice cream