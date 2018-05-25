Call taxi driver held for stalking woman in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A 24-year-old call taxi driver was arrested for allegedly stalking a 21-year-old woman at Chromepet, after she had snapped their relationship. Police said, “Ajith and Selvi (name changed) were said to be in a relationship for over two years and recently, Selvi decided to sever ties with him because of his bad behaviour. However, Ajith used to follow her as she went to office and returned home. He even called and threatened her to marry him,” said a police source. Subsequently, Selvi lodged a complaint with police. Ajith was arrested and remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.