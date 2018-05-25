Man arrested for beating grandma to death in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his grandmother to death as she refused to give him money for drinking at Thirupalaivanam near the Ponneri lake on Wednesday. Kamal, a hotel employee, would visit his grandmother Manimekalai Ramamurthy, who lived along with her daughter Latha on the Vanchivakkam Koot Road near Ponneri.

“On Wednesday, Kamal visited Manimekalai and asked her for money for drinking. When the woman refused to oblige, he attacked her with a stick. The woman who sustained severe head and back injures fell unconscious. Hearing her cries, the neighbours came to the woman’s rescue. However, Kamal managed to escape,” said a police source. The woman was rushed to the hospital where they declared her as brought dead. Later, police arrested Kamal.