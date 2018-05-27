Home Cities Chennai

CBSE Class 12 results: Chennai region at No. 2

Chennai region has secured second place in the Class 12 Board examinations of Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), results of which were declared on Saturday. 

Published: 27th May 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai students celebrate the Class 12 CBSE results on Saturday | Prateeksha Aravind

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Chennai region has secured second place in the Class 12 Board examinations of Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), results of which were declared on Saturday. The region scored a pass percentage of 93.87 per cent, an improvement of  1.27 per cent compared to last year. 
The Chennai region comprises Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu. This year, the pass percentage in the country was 83.01 from 82.02 last year. Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.32 per cent. Chennai stood second, followed by Delhi at 89 per cent. Girls beat boys with a pass percentage of 88.31 per cent over 78.99 per cent respectively.

Kendriya Vidyalayas gave the best results among the different categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE with a pass percentage of 97.78, as opposed to 95.86 last year. On the other hand, private schools had the lowest pass percentage with 82.50 per cent.

As many as 110 cases of students resorting to unfair means were reported during, the CBSE said. Last year, the number stood at 119. Guwahati saw the maximum number of such cases at 32, an increase from last year’s 27. It was followed by the national capital that saw 19 such cases. Thiruvananthapuram saw only one such case.

“The CBSE has also set up special counselling facility for dealing with post-result anxiety. There are 69 counsellors, principals and special educators, who will be assisting the caller,” said Rama Sharma, senior public relations officer, CBSE. The helpline will be functional from 8 AM to 10 PM on all days till June 9. 

UP girl tops with 499 marks
Meghna Shrivastava of Step by Step School, Noida in Uttar Pradesh topped the Class 12 CBSE  exams with a 499 marks out of 500. Anuoushka Chandra from SAJ School, Ghaziabad, came second with 498 marks. Seven are tied at third rank with 497 marks each. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai CBSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale