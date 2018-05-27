Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: District administration sitting on Rs 140 crore meant for environment remediation?

The Thoothukudi district administration has reportedly been sitting on a fund of `140 crore meant for environment remediation in Thoothukudi. 

Published: 27th May 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Shops are open on Saturday as Thoothukudi returns to normalcy | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Thoothukudi district administration has reportedly been sitting on a fund of Rs 140 crore meant for environment remediation in Thoothukudi. This submission was made by Sterlite before the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board appellate authority recently in the presence of TNPCB and government officials, who did not dispute the assertion. 

This fund is nothing but compensation paid by Sterlite in 2013 following the judgement of Supreme Court. In April 2013, the apex court had slapped a Rs 100 crore penalty on Sterlite for causing pollution and the amount was deposited with the district administration within three months of the order being passed. 
As of today, the `100 crore, with bank interest, has become Rs 140 crore and, according to sources, is lying idle with the Thoothukudi district administration. A paltry Rs 2.5 crore has reportedly been utilised and that too for laying roads and such. No efforts or plan of action has been drawn up to improve the environment conditions for the locals using the money, sources told the Express. 

The Supreme Court had ordered the compensation as the plant had polluted the environment through emissions. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) did not renew the plant’s Consent To Operate for some period of time for reported violations and yet the plant continued to operate. 
 Senior counsel P S Raman, who is representing Sterlite before the TNPCB Appellant Authority, expressed disappointment over non-utilisation of funds while arguing that the pollution board has no proof of Sterlite’s pollution after 2013.  

In a report submitted before the appellate authority a few weeks ago, Joint Chief Environmental Engineer R Kannan raised alarm on increasing number of persons being diagnosed with cases of asthma, pharyngitis, sinusitis and other respiratory tract infections and ENT morbidity. The report says, “The respiratory diseases were observed to be prevailing more in communities surrounding the Sterlite unit in Thoothukudi than the State’s average.” It also talks about rusty-red water flowing from taps which is suspected to have occurred due to increase in the iron content in groundwater. 

Women in the villages surrounding the Sterlite unit have inexplicably high incidence of menstrual disorders, like menorrhagia and dysmenorrhea. Fear of arsenic laced wastewater from Sterlite plant reportedly flooding the Silverpuram, Meelavittan and Kaluthaikuttan tanks was not ruled out.  However, Sterlite, in its official website, claims that the water samples from the piezometric bore-wells/dug wells are being checked by pollution board on monthly basis inside the plant premises and in nearby villages.

“If Sterlite Copper were polluting the groundwater, we would expect to see evidence of marker pollutants like copper, zinc and arsenic. The samples do not reveal the presence of these marker pollutants,” the company says. District collector Sandeep Nanduri was not available for comments. District Environmental Engineer PS Livingston said he is not aware of the details as he took charge only on May 22. “I will get back after looking through the files,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale