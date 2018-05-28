Home Cities Chennai

Enroll to study all dance forms under one forum

Like every other subject, dance also needs a proper syllabus,” said choreographer M Sherif, the convener of Global Dance Council (GDC). The Indian chapter of GDC was recently launched in

Published: 28th May 2018 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonali Kothari
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Like every other subject, dance also needs a proper syllabus,” said choreographer M Sherif, the convener of Global Dance Council (GDC). The Indian chapter of GDC was recently launched in the city. Sherif has already launched the programme in other countries including the United States, the United Kingdom , Europe, and Australia. 

Sherif aims to take dance to another level with GDC. Their motto ‘One world, One dance’ is to ensure all the dance styles from different countries reaches dancers all over the world and certify them. 
GDC’s main goal is to encourage and promote dance and dancers. So far, three universities have tied up with this non-profit association and plans are on to tie up with more. “Our first project is to combine two completely different dance forms and make a beautiful fusion out of it. We have chosen hip-hop and kuthu,” he said.

Through this forum, students can find teachers to help them pursue dance as a career. It also provides scholarships to deserving candidates and medical insurance for exceptional ones. Global Dance Council is also planning to bring out exclusive magazines where all the updates regarding dance and GDC’s event will be uploaded, a YouTube channel where dancers can watch the tutorials, and an app that will have all dance-related information. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao