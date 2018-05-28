Enroll to study all dance forms under one forum

Sonali Kothari By

CHENNAI : Like every other subject, dance also needs a proper syllabus,” said choreographer M Sherif, the convener of Global Dance Council (GDC). The Indian chapter of GDC was recently launched in the city. Sherif has already launched the programme in other countries including the United States, the United Kingdom , Europe, and Australia.

Sherif aims to take dance to another level with GDC. Their motto ‘One world, One dance’ is to ensure all the dance styles from different countries reaches dancers all over the world and certify them.

GDC’s main goal is to encourage and promote dance and dancers. So far, three universities have tied up with this non-profit association and plans are on to tie up with more. “Our first project is to combine two completely different dance forms and make a beautiful fusion out of it. We have chosen hip-hop and kuthu,” he said.

Through this forum, students can find teachers to help them pursue dance as a career. It also provides scholarships to deserving candidates and medical insurance for exceptional ones. Global Dance Council is also planning to bring out exclusive magazines where all the updates regarding dance and GDC’s event will be uploaded, a YouTube channel where dancers can watch the tutorials, and an app that will have all dance-related information.