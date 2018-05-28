Have you seen her rangoli yet?

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI : Thilagalakshmi Sridharan’s day is not complete till she draws a kolam at the entrance of her house. As a child, Thilaga had an eye for intricate detailing and patterns, and she started practicing kolam at the age of six. Her inspiration was outside every household. She would immediately sketch it out in a notebook and try it. “Practicing directly with kolam podi was challenging during the initial stages of learning. I would put in special efforts to clean the floor using water mixed with cow dung because that enhances the brightness of the kolam and is considered good for the soil,” says the city-based senior accountant in Accountant General’s office.

Thilaga started the website and a Facebook page Justnotrangoli three years back. She has 35,257 followers and 39,008 subscribers for her YouTube channel under the same name. Kolam can be drawn using chalk powder, rock powder, and rice flour (both dry and wet). She specialises in free hand, double stroke and sikku kolams (with dots).

“Social media is a motivating platform where I get to meet kolam lovers. We share our designs, history behind a kolam and techniques through groups like iKolam that has members from across the world,” she says. Mandana (Jaipur kolam form), alpana (West Bengal kolam form), padi (brahmin-style of kolam), pookolam (Kerala-style) are some of her specialties.

Thilaga likes traditional designs using kavi, sieved soil in maroon. “According to our religion, Kolam is said to bring Lakshmi kataksham. My neighbours come to look at my ‘kolam of the day’. My biggest encouragement is when everyone acknowledges the effort and wants to learn the art from me. I believe, an artist cannot grow without constructive criticisms,” says Thilaga.

Thilaga’s page receives maximum traction during the Margazhi season. “I am comfortable with free-hand drawing since it gives freedom to imagine. I never plan my designs. They are all created on the spot. My sikku kolam during Karthikai deepam has the maximum number of likes. People mostly ask for sikku kolams because of the simple designs, time and space constraints they have. After retirement, I’d love to take this as a full-time activity. I need more than 24 hours to accomplish all my goals for the day,” laughs Thilaga.

She adds that kolams helped her overcome depression by aligning her thoughts, distracting her from negative thoughts, improved concentration, dexterity, problem-solving capability and relaxes mind.

Of late, moulds, stickers, rangoli rollers and kits are available. “I source kavi powder only from Krishnagiri, and other colours in bulk from Parry’s Corner. Margazhi is the best time to buy and stock up for the whole year,” she explains. Thilaga also loves to draw mandalas, make crochet, tatting, and embroidery. She has also started a recipe channel and plans to conduct rangoli classes soon.

For the best design

Mix kolam podi with rice flour in a proportion of 3:1 to get a smooth consistency

While drawing kolams, we sit in utkatasana, which is good for the pelvic and thigh muscles

Water mixed with cow dung enhances the brightness of the kolam and is considered good for the soil