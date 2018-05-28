Home Cities Chennai

Residents evicted before Madras High Court deadline

A young Poongkodi, widowed only 15 days ago, was set to perform her husband Suresh’s 16th day kariyam, a tradition marking the end of the mourning period, on Sunday, with her two young boys.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A young Poongkodi, widowed only 15 days ago, was set to perform her husband Suresh’s 16th day kariyam, a tradition marking the end of the mourning period, on Sunday, with her two young boys. It was then that the government agencies informed her that her home at Konnur High Road was to be brought down on the same day.

“Her husband died of heart attack 15 days ago. We pleaded with the authorities to give her just a day’s time to perform the ritual. They refused downright,” said her neighbour Kalavathi R. “We left her crying, wearing her colourful saree and flowers (as part of the ritual ) in the middle of the road.”

On Sunday, government authorities including the city Corporation, Public Works Department and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board began the eviction of 315 families from the KH Road slum in Nammalvarpet.
However, said activists, it was in contravention of the Madras High Court order based on a writ petition filed by Pennurimai Iyakkam.

Said R Geetha , social activist and founder of Unorganised Workers Federation, “The order clearly states that the residents will be given time to move out on their own accord until June 10. Before the deadline, forceful evictions are taking place.”

The order passed on May 15 stated, “The encroachers, namely, 315 families are directed to move out from the present place on or before 10-6-2016, failing which it is open for the fourth respondent/TNSCB and the second respondent/ Chennai City Municipal Corporation to allot an alternative place to some other eligible persons based on the ‘seniority’ in the ‘list’ maintained by them, of course by way of identification.”

On further protest against the evictions, around 10 residents and activists including Geetha were detained and let off later in the day. The evictions were part of the second half of the Corporation’s drive in the area. During the first part, 140 families along 350 metres of the 910-metre-long Konnur High Road were evicted.

Said a senior Corporation official, “These families are those affected by floods. The order was to remove them before June 10.”The families are to be resettled to Perumbakkam, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Residents evicted Konnur High Road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27