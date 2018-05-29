Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Free Metro ride proves to be a big hit

Three days of free ride and an additional fourth day in the Metro train on Monday has resulted in popularising it. While fare has been an issue, over the last three days the train ran jam-packed.

Published: 29th May 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:39 AM

A family clicking a selfie on the Metro train at the Chennai Central | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days of free ride and an additional fourth day in the Metro train on Monday has resulted in popularising it. While fare has been an issue, over the last three days the train ran jam-packed. A total of more than 3.25 lakh passengers enjoyed the free trip between May 25 to May 27, a Metro spokesman said. The figures for Monday will be released on Tuesday, he added.

Uma, a housemaid from Nerkundram, said it was the first time that she travelled in a metro and that she was in awe of the services.It was a joyful trip for the children as they jumped, screamed and peered through the glass as the train sped across the tunnel. Most of the trains were full and many had to remain standing till the last stop as Metro Rail staff announced through mikes about the schedule of the last train.

“We extended the free trip by one day. The free trip was announced only at 10 am,” said a Metro Rail spokesman. Interestingly, by then a majority of officegoers had already reached office. The only grouse among many outstation rail passengers was that they were unaware of the new Metro service from Egmore. Similarly, for commuters in Central, the big trouble was crossing the busy road to reach the Park station to have access to the Metro.Currently, the Metro connects three major hubs, Central, Chennai Egmore and CMBT besides connecting airport.

