Home Cities Chennai

Inside job? 32kg of gold worth over Rs 6 crore stolen from bank in Tiruvallur

In yet another bank robbery, jewellery worth several crores of rupees was looted at a Bank of India branch at JN Road in Tiruvallur on Sunday night.

Published: 29th May 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

A customer weeps while speaking to a police woman outside the branch of the Bank of India in Tiruvallur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another bank robbery, jewellery worth several crores of rupees was looted at a Bank of India branch at JN Road in Tiruvallur on Sunday night. Police sources said 32kg of gold worth over Rs 6 crore had been stolen. Only one lock of the bank was reportedly broken open, the rest having been opened with duplicate keys. For this reason police said they suspect that it may have been an inside job.

The incident came to light on Monday morning, when bank’s security guard came to open the bank and found the locks of the shutter on the ground floor already open. The bank is situated on the first floor of a two-storeyed building above a department store. A private finance company that provides property loans is on the second floor.

The locks of the grill gate on the first floor where the bank is located had been broken open but the shutter locks and the lockers inside the bank, containing pledged jewellery, had reportedly been opened with duplicate keys.As soon as news of the robbery spread, customers thronged the bank. “I had pledged 15 sovereigns of gold for `4 lakh to use the money for agricultural purposes. So far, the bank has not given us any statement. We have been waiting outside the bank for more than six hours,” says MS Venkataraman, a customer, at the bank. 

Police rushed to the spot and conducted inquires. Sekar, the bank manager, filed a police complaint and eight staff have been detained for inquiry. Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police MR Sibi Chakravarthy, who visited the spot, said the lockers in the bank had not been damaged and `24 lakh in cash was untouched. He also said the bank was equipped with seven CCTV cameras and a security alarm system. 

“CCTV footage from the department store and inside the bank have been collected. Special teams led by five DSPs have been formed to investigate the case,” he added.Jayaprakash, area manager of the bank, addressing media, said necessary action would be taken by the bank. “We are cooperating with the police, giving them details and we will help them further investigate the case,” he added.On March 24, miscreants stole cash and jewels worth Rs 1 crore from the Virugambakkam branch of Indian Overseas Bank. On April 23, a man tried to rob a bank in Adyar at gunpoint but was nabbed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bank robbery Bank of India JN Road Tiruvallur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao