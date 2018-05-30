Home Cities Chennai

Centre of Excellence of FinTech to come up soon

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that a Centre of Excellence (CoE) of FinTech would come up in Chennai and Rs 23 crore has been earmarked for the project.

Published: 30th May 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that a Centre of Excellence (CoE) of FinTech would come up in Chennai and Rs 23 crore has been earmarked for the project.

Minister for Information Technology (IT) M Manikandan made the announcement in the Assembly after replying to the debate on the demand for grants for his department.

He said the centre is being established to create competition, innovation and productivity, besides improving the economy. Apart from digitising money, the technology will also create monetizing data, he said.   

The Centre would contribute `5.75 crore and an equal share would be borne by the State while `11.50 crore would be invested from venture capital fund, the minister said.

He said that FinTech would pump investments in small and medium industries and assist them in economic growth.

IT parks  

The minister said that a feasibility study would be conducted to establish IT parks in Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore districts.

With an outlay of Rs 122 crore, the department would establish a CM Dash Board and the government proposes to set up Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things-Tech Forum, he said.

Manikandan added that Over The Top (OTT) service would be provided to subscribers of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation to facilitate viewing their desired TV channels and government’s multi-departmental events using cloud computing, mobile, tablet and laptop from anywhere. In the initial period, the service will have a bouquet of 50 to 100 channels.

Who gives how much?
The Centre and State will contribute Rs 5.75 crore each, while Rs 11.50 crore will be invested from venture capital fund

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Centre of Excellence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners