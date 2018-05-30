For a youthful appearance

Anshu Vyas Seetharaman By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: This is a semi inversion — a restorative pose. Comparatively in a full inversion — Sarvangasan (shoulder stand) the entire body from shoulders to legs is in one straight line. Let us look at going into Viparitakarni from Sarvangasan.

Steps: From Sarvangasan with your elbows still propping up your back, lower your torso towards the floor at an angle of 50 degrees, allow the legs to be pointing upwards as shown.

In this pose the head, neck, shoulders, upper back and elbows remain on the floor. The chest moves away from the chin so the chin lock (chin to chest) held in Sarvangasan is not there.

To come out of the pose simply move your legs over your head to Halasan and return to Shavasan from there.

In a simpler version of Viparitakarni you simply lie down on your back with your legs (from buttocks to heels) up on a wall. This version is accessible

to all.

Benefits: This directs blood flow to the chest, shoulders and head. This pose gives you a youthful appearance and also prevents hair fall and greying.

Contraindications: Do not practice this pose if you have any disease.

Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru.