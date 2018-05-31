Home Cities Chennai

CBI files FIR in gutka scam case

A month after the Madras High Court ordered a CBI probe into the multi-crore gutka scam, the Central agency has filed a First Information Report.

CHENNAI: A month after the Madras High Court ordered a CBI probe into the multi-crore gutka scam, the Central agency has filed a First Information Report. The allegation was that ministers and top police and other government officials were bribed for manufacturing and selling the banned gutka in Tamil Nadu.
The FIR, which was filed on Monday, is for offences of criminal conspiracy and demand of illegal gratification by public servants and misuse of official position by public servant. It was filed against officials of Central Excise Department, Tamil Nadu government and Food Safety Department, and private individuals.

The case is being probed by Suresh Kumar, a Deputy superintendent of CBI, New Delhi.
The central agency has taken up the case after Madras High court in its judgement of April 26 directed CBI to conduct investigation into the offence of illegal manufacture, import, supply, distribution and sale of gutka and other forms of chewable tobacco which are banned in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The case is related to a raid by income tax department on offices, residences and godowns of a gutka manufacturer in Tamil Nadu in which the diary seized listed out alleged bribes to various top officials in the police department and government.

