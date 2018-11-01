IIT-Madras researchers design first made in India Microprocessor, can be adopted in defence, nuclear sectors

By UNI

CHENNAI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), have designed and booted up India's first indigenously developed Microprocessor that could be used in mobile computing devices and could be adopted in strategic defence and nuclear sectors.

A release from IIT-M on Friday said it could also be used in embedded low power wireless systems and networking systems, besides reducing reliance on imported microprocessors in Communications and defence sectors.

The Microprocessor could be used by others as it was on par with International Standards.

The 'Shakti' family of processors was fabricated at Semi-Conductor Laboratory of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in Chandigarh, making it the first 'RISC V Microprocessor' to be completely designed and made in India, the release said.

The other crucial aspect of such an indigenous design, development and fabricating approach was reducing the risk of deploying systems that might be infected with back-doors and hardware Trojans.

''This development will assume huge significance when systems based on Shakti processors are adopted by strategic sectors such as defence, nuclear power installations and government agencies and departments'', it said.