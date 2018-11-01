Home Cities Chennai

‘Monsoon’ showers bring cheer to Chennai

However, in Chennai and neighbouring coastal districts typical monsoon conditions prevailed for most of Wednesday with occasional sharp spells of rain and persistent drizzle.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

People help fishermen pull a boat out of the sea as dark clouds gather over Bay of Bengal off the Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After playing hide and seek for most of October, North East Monsoon (NEM) showers finally arrived on Wednesday, although a formal announcement on the onset from the meteorological department is still awaited.

The regional weather inference of meteorological department says conditions are becoming favourable for commencement of NEM rains over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24 hours and will extend over the rest of Tamil Nadu during the subsequent 48 hours.  

However, in Chennai and neighbouring coastal districts typical monsoon conditions prevailed for most of Wednesday with occasional sharp spells of rain and persistent drizzle. The city received 25 mm of rainfall, while suburbs such as Puzhal, Madhavaram and Taramani received over 50 mm of rainfall. Meteorological officials said heavy rain is likely at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.  

S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology (DDGM), Regional Meteorological Centre, said coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will first experience the monsoon in the next 24 hours. “It will gradually extend to the rest of Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south Karnataka and Kerala in the subsequent days,” he said.

The official attributed the delay in onset of the monsoon to Cyclone Titli and Luban that formed over Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, respectively, early in October. He said the next two months will be crucial. “We will have to wait and watch,” he said.

India Meteorological Department’s seasonal outlook for October to December, released in September, predicted that Tamil Nadu was likely to witness above normal rainfall activity in the range of 12 per cent. However, with the monsoon arriving late, it has to be seen how it will tee off. The normal onset date for NEM is October 20.

Noted weather blogger Pradeep John said the next three days are looking good. “Coastal areas in Tamil Nadu will see widespread rain. Also, south Tamil Nadu and interiors will get their share,” he said.
In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Chennai and adjoining areas such as Ennore, Kelambakkam and Mahabalipuram recorded five cm rainfall each, as against one cm recorded the day before. The sky is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai in the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.   

“This year was trickiest”

Met officials said this year was probably the trickiest when it came to predicting onset of NEM. Never has the Met department faltered twice in forecasting the onset. First, it had said monsoon would arrive as early as October 8.However, officials said the department has to follow a set criteria and to make the decision it has to establish that southwest monsoon has withdrawn completely, deep easterlies should set in over Tamil Nadu or seasonal low should have been established in south Bay of Bengal adjacent to Tamil Nadu coast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp