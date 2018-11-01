Home Cities Chennai

Railways plans infra boost for Tambaram station

Tambaran station has eight platforms and handles more than 1.5 lakhs passengers a day.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With demand for introduction of new trains getting louder, Southern Railway has decided to give the much needed infrastructure boost to Tambaram terminal to address shortcomings in introducing new trains.

The measures in upgrading the recently-developed Tambaram station involves augmentation of maintenance capacity of Tambaram coaching depot besides developing additional platforms exclusively for originating and terminating express trains at Tambaram station. In addition, a foot over bridge is to be built connecting all platforms on the station’s northern side. “Presently, the coaching depot has two maintenance lines and two stabling lines for coach maintenance. Besides developing five stabling lines additionally, the length of two existing stabling lines (120 metres) will be doubled. In addition, two maintenance lines would be developed. Thus, more coaches can be maintained,”  Chennai divisional railway manager Naveen Gulati told Express.

Tambaran station has eight platforms and handles more than 1.5 lakhs passengers a day. He said the station will also get two platforms on the Eastern side (Velachery main road). “The existing (rail level) platform 8 would be developed to handle 24 coaches of express trains. In addition, two more new platforms would be developed,” added Gulati. The works do not require any land acquisition as the projects to be executed in railway land. “However, a school needs to evicted near coaching depot,” said Gulati.

The measures will facilitate Tambaram to have two dedicated lines each for suburban trains, express trains, pass through trains and freight trains.According to  the proposed yard map of Tambaram, suburban trains originating and terminating at Tambaram will be handled at platform 1 and 2 , while local trains bound for  Chengalpattu will be received and dispatched from platform 3 and 4 respectively.

While 5th and 6th lines remain non-platform tracks for pass through freight trains, 7th line will act a loop line. Platforms 8 and 9 will be used for handling pass through express trains, while platforms 10, 11, 12 and 13 will be used for trains originating and terminating at Tambaram. The measures aim at addressing the shortcomings in introducing new trains from Tambaram terminal. The new coaching depot at Tambaram began functioning from August 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dinesh Babu G
    It will be more helpful for passengers if a foot over bridge is constructed at tbe northern end of the platforms so that it connects all the platforms with Tambaram bus terminal which is next to the EMU maintenance shed on the western side.
    26 days ago reply

  • K Baskar
    It is a good move. Similarly Tiruvallur railway station is to be developed in western side of Chennai. This is reduce unnecessary crowd in Chennai Central. As a first step
    29 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp