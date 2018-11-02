Home Cities Chennai

Chennai leads in sustainable mobility practices across India, finds Ola's Ease of Moving Index

Chennai prefers public transportation and non-motorised transport, short trip lengths, superior air quality, and thrust laid by citizens towards eco-friendly modes of commute.

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

transport-bus

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai, with its preference for public transportation and non-motorised transport, short trip lengths, superior air quality, and thrust laid by citizens towards eco-friendly modes of commute, has emerged as the city with the most sustainable mobility practices amongst other metros, according to India’s first Ease of Moving Index, 2018 released by Ola Mobility Institute, the research and outreach arm of Ola, one of the world’s largest ride-hailing platforms.

The report, which was released by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, in the presence of Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, in New Delhi, said that Chennai had emerged as pro-sustainable mobility city as 75 per cent of people prefer public transport. The study states that Chennai carries 1,300 passengers per bus per day which is the highest in the country. Buses are main form of public transport in Chennai.

The study also states that 100 per cent of elderly residents in the city are concerned about accessibility to public transit. It says that lack of first and last mile connectivity to public transport deters them from using buses.

The report also says that more than 95 per cent of people in higher income groups do not use buses for daily commute. A detailed profiling of public transport users in Chennai could help determine how big this demand is allowing for city administration to design appropriate solutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ease of Moving Index Chennai transport ola sustainable mobility

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp