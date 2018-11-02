Chennai leads in sustainable mobility practices across India, finds Ola's Ease of Moving Index

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai, with its preference for public transportation and non-motorised transport, short trip lengths, superior air quality, and thrust laid by citizens towards eco-friendly modes of commute, has emerged as the city with the most sustainable mobility practices amongst other metros, according to India’s first Ease of Moving Index, 2018 released by Ola Mobility Institute, the research and outreach arm of Ola, one of the world’s largest ride-hailing platforms.

The report, which was released by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, in the presence of Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, in New Delhi, said that Chennai had emerged as pro-sustainable mobility city as 75 per cent of people prefer public transport. The study states that Chennai carries 1,300 passengers per bus per day which is the highest in the country. Buses are main form of public transport in Chennai.

The study also states that 100 per cent of elderly residents in the city are concerned about accessibility to public transit. It says that lack of first and last mile connectivity to public transport deters them from using buses.

The report also says that more than 95 per cent of people in higher income groups do not use buses for daily commute. A detailed profiling of public transport users in Chennai could help determine how big this demand is allowing for city administration to design appropriate solutions.