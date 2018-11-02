Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras hosts AI conclave in Chennai

Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director, IIT Madras, inaugurated the conclave on October 23.

CHENNAI: The Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Madras, recently organised a conclave on artificial intelligence and machine learning, in a bid to boost the sectors in Chennai, said a statement issued by the institute on Friday.

Focused on understanding cutting-edge technology and innovation in the field, the institute invited top technology firms and think tanks including Google, Amazon, Foxconn and TVS group among others, to participate in the conclave.

Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director, IIT Madras, inaugurated the conclave on October 23. The conclave aimed at generating a greater realisation of the artificial intelligence and machine learning ecosystem in and around Chennai and increase collaboration among the different stakeholders. The event even brought together nearly 250 attendees including government officials, business leaders, start-up founders, data science practitioners and students to share emerging trends,challenges and best practices in the domain.

Speaking at the inauguration, Santhosh K Misra, commissioner (e-Governance) and CEO, Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in the development initiatives of TNeGA in agriculture, healthcare and education, the statement said.

