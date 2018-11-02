Raining money for contractors in Chennai this season?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city-based NGO has raised doubts on whether the city corporation is wasting public money by awarding tenders for relaying roads that are actually in good condition. Arappor Iyakkam said it conducted a survey of 40 of the roads for which relaying tenders were recently awarded and found that only 10 of them actually required relaying.

"While 12 roads were in very good condition, another 18 required only two-five patch works. How were these roads selected for relaying," asked Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, on Thursday. The total worth of the tenders is `300 crore and were floated in August and finalised in September as part of the pre-monsoon work for relaying of several bus route roads and internal roads.

Presenting details of the tenders floated by the civic body in the last two months, members of Arappor, alleged the contractors colluded with each other and with corporation officials. The bids for the two road improvement tenders, were made by the same set of contractors.

"How can two contractors quote the same amount in a 30-component bid, unless they collude," asked Jayaram. In a written complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), he sought action against the authorities concerned officials.