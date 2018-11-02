Home Cities Chennai

Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Spirit of Halloween

The atmosphere of Halloween stands for spook.

Published: 02nd November 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The atmosphere of Halloween stands for spook. Not necessarily just the horrific spine-chilling spook that makes you jump out of your bed at 2 am at the shadow of the car that’s trying to find a parking spot. It could also be the noisy gory spook — the empowering kind that makes you want to dress up and scare other people. Red Dead Redemption 2 (which released this week) stands for the fun, gory kind of spook —the kind that makes you laugh, shrink a little in disgust (but in a good way), and want more of its strange grandeur at the same time. Sort of like a Quentin Tarantino movie. More specifically, the Hateful Eight. Wait, scratch that — RDR2 is way more than just that. 

It covers the entire atmosphere and story of Tarantino’s last movie just 20 minutes into the game. I’ve discussed major reasons to play RDR2 in a previous article, but the game is so huge that one doesn’t cut it. The essence of the game is accumulation of smaller, almost unnoticed moments. Like the option to switch to a cinematic mode with multiple camera angles while you and your horse strut across the wild countryside — it’s inexplicable. 

Arthur Morgan is so real, you feel what he’s feeling (I mean, you literally have to feed him at regular intervals or you can’t really progress in the game), and yet — the cinematic mode makes you realise, much like awakening from a dream — that it’s the story of a whole other person. For lack of a better word, the game “ain’t nothin like anything’’. 

The thoughtful physics of the open world is unlike any other game that incorporates the realistic art-style — most games I’ve played with this amount of detailing have a linear, bounded storyline. A game that remembers your movements? Snow tracks that stay in the snow? The possibility of a protagonist saddling a zebra and wrestling a lion? 

Guns that give the legitimate satisfying reloading click? RDR2 is spooky in its magnitude and possibilities — in a way that it has managed to create a wild west simulator. It is the best answer to a decade wait for a sequel. Buy it to count the hair on Morgan’s face if not for the wild train heists. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Red Dead Redemption 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp