Rain moves to South Tamil Nadu, dry Diwali likely in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Northeast monsoon rain that was first experienced in coastal districts commenced over remaining parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Weather models indicate that there is no major rain threat on Deepavali day in Chennai. “Currently, the rainfall activity has shifted to southern districts and delta region, which are getting heavy rain as the trough of low pressure formed over southwest Bay of Bengal has now become less marked and moved from the Comorinarea to Lakshadweep,” meteorological officials said.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area is likely to develop over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 6. Rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday showed that Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts received heavy rainfall.

Vedaranyam in Nagap-attinam district received highest rainfall of 15 cm and Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district got 13 cm of rain. Meteorological forecast for Chennai for next 48 hours says “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively”.