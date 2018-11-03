Home Cities Chennai

Rain moves to South Tamil Nadu, dry Diwali likely in Chennai

Northeast monsoon rain that was first experienced in coastal districts commenced over remaining parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Published: 03rd November 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

TamilNadu-monsoon

Sky is seen clouded as northeast monsoon started its spell, at Foreshore Estate in Chennai on 1 November 2018. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Northeast monsoon rain that was first experienced in coastal districts commenced over remaining parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Weather models indicate that there is no major rain threat on Deepavali day in Chennai.   “Currently, the rainfall activity has shifted to southern districts and delta region, which are getting heavy rain as the trough of low pressure formed over southwest Bay of Bengal has now become less marked and moved from the Comorinarea to Lakshadweep,” meteorological officials said. 

Meanwhile, a low pressure area is likely to develop over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 6. Rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday showed that Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts received heavy rainfall. 

Vedaranyam in Nagap-attinam district received highest rainfall of 15 cm and Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district got 13 cm of rain. Meteorological forecast for Chennai for next 48 hours says “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp