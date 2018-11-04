Home Cities Chennai

Deepavali: Chennai slows down as festival crowds leave city

Thousands of commuters who left for home towns on Friday and Saturday were forced to shell out an additional 800 to 1800 per ticket. 

Published: 04th November 2018 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai_sdiwali

Commuters seen rushing to get into a train at Chennai Central Station ahead of Deepavali on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As lakhs of Chennaiites sought to travel out of town for the Deepavali holidays, traffic on city’s roads has slowed to a crawl over the past three days. Koyambedu bus stand, Central, Egmore and Tambaram railway stations were flooded with commuters on Saturday.

All major roads, including EVR Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road), Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Chennai - Tiruchy NH and other arterial roads were choked with vehicles. This had a domino effect, slowing traffic at Poonamallee, Nungambakkam and Guindy due to congestion. 

Meanwhile, the State government’s 11,000 special buses for Deepavali proved grossly inadequate as omni bus fares saw a 150 per cent increase over fares the rest of the year. Thousands of commuters who left for home towns on Friday and Saturday were forced to shell out an additional 800 to 1800 per ticket. 

The fare for a non-AC bus from Chennai to Madurai is 1,100 to 1,500 per ticket person, against `600 which is the regular fare. Similarly, a sleeper berth in all non-AC omni buses on the same route costs 1,800 to 2,000. Fares on other routes, including Chennai - Bengaluru, Chennai - Coimbatore and Chennai - Tiruchy, are between 1,500 to 1,800. However, passengers travelling to south TN are the worst affected. Fares to Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Thiruchendur are 2,000 to 2,500 a ticket for buses which have only seats. 

Though omnibuses have been fleecing the passengers taking advantages of festival rush, commuters say this is the highest fare ever charged in the last decade. “Until October 29, the ticket fares were between 900 and 1,100. But since November 1, the ticket fare has increased. I paid 2,200 for a semi-sleeper bus to Nagercoil on Saturday, as against the regular fare of 900,” said K Ramakrishnan of Eraniel.  

Transport officials claim that the State government can book omni buses and buses operated by travel agencies for permit violation, but there was no provision to penalise them for overcharging commuters. “The Union government has to amend the Motor Vehicles Act authorising the State transport department to act against errant omni buses,” said a senior transport official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepavali Diwali Tamil Nadu transport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp