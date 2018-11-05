Home Cities Chennai

TN Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar denies charges on new reservoir construction

Durai Murugan had levelled these charges to divert people’s attention from the case before the HC regarding the Rs 400 crore alleged corruption in the construction of the new Secretariat complex.

Published: 05th November 2018 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Sunday categorically denied the allegations by former PWD Minister Durai Murugan regarding the setting up of a new  reservoir at Thervoy Kandigai village in Tiruvallur district for adding water resources for Chennai city and repairing the check dam across Kosasthalai river which was damaged in 2015 rain.

He said the allegations had no basis. Durai Murugan had levelled these charges to divert people’s attention from the case before the Madras High Court regarding the Rs 400 crore alleged corruption in the construction of the new Secretariat complex.

The State government issued a G.O.  in January 2012 for constructing a new reservoir with a capacity of 1,000 mcft by merging the tanks at Kannankottai and Thervoy Kandigai in Tiruvallur district. This was aimed at augmenting the water resources for Chennai city.

Considering the ever increasing water requirement of Chennai city, work on the new reservoir began in September 2013 and steps were taken to acquire 1,485 acres, but the acquisition process was delayed since owners of lands moved the court seeking a higher compensation.  

However, as on date, land acquisition work for the reservoir has been completed and 65 per cent of construction work for the reservoir has been completed. Further, steps are being taken to complete the reservoir on time.

In this regard, the minister recalled that when Durai Murugan was PWD Minister in 2008, Tamirabarani-Karumeniyar-Nambiar linking work began even before land acquisition works were started and environment clearance was not given. Only after the AIADMK came to power, environmental clearance was obtained and work was restarted.

Regarding the charge on constructing a check dam across Kosasthalai river, Jayakumar said that the check dam was completed in 2014 at an expenditure of `28.19 crore. But, this dam was damaged due to the heavy rain in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TN Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar reservoir construction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp