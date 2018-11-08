Home Cities Chennai

V-Excel receives Rane Pioneer of Change Award

Started in 2001, V-Excel provides lifespan services for persons with special needs.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rane Group, a Chennai-based company that manufactures auto components, on Saturday presented the Rane Pioneer of Change Award to a social organisation, V-Excel Educational Trust (V-Excel), stated an official release from the company. The award was presented to V-Excel for its outstanding contribution in making the lives of persons with disability better. The award comprised a medallion and a cash prize of `10 lakh.

Started in 2001, V-Excel provides lifespan services for persons with special needs. It has a wide range of programmes such as special schools, specialised therapies, remedial intervention, vocational training, teacher training, etc. With Chennai as the hub, it has 10 centres in two states and has touched the lives of 65,000 children since inception. 

The Rane Pioneer of Change Award was instituted last year by the Rane Foundation to identify and bring to limelight the grass-root level organisations and individuals from Tamil Nadu, who have excelled as social change leaders in the field of education, capacity building and skill development, public health and community Development. 

The inaugural edition witnessed participation from 78 NGOs and individual social change makers across Tamil Nadu. A special jury and selection committee selected the winner after verifying works of the applicants on various parameters. 

ML Lakshman, managing trustee, Rane Foundation and Chairman Emeritus, Rane Holdings Limited, said, “V-Excel has remarkable vision and constructed a unique programme called ‘Tiffin Times’ to enable persons with special needs to lead a self-sustained life.” “This award gives an additional momentum to our mission of supporting persons with special needs,” said Prakash Natarajan, managing trustee, V-Excel Educational Trust, while accepting the award. 

