Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Officers training academy gets swanky swimming pool, watchtowers

The main purpose is to provide a high, safe place from which a sentinel or guard may observe the surrounding area.

Published: 09th November 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

The academy was made accessible for persons with disability recently  Martin Louis

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a bid to help Chennai’s Officers Training Academy (OTA) stand on par with other two top training academies in India (Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Officers Training Academy, Gaya), OTA is being equipped with an Olympic-size swimming pool conforming to regulated dimensions. Surveillance posts (watchtowers) are being set up near all exit gates.

“Till date in Chennai, there wasn’t really a security breach. Only last December, we had an imposter dressed in the uniform of a Major. However, he was caught immediately. But, this also made us realise that the security inside the campus must be beefed up. Moreover, unlike the north India, the calm in south India makes it a breeding ground for antisocial activities,” said Brigadier MG Sekaran. In order to address this, watchtowers are being built near all the exit gates of the campus.

The main purpose is to provide a high, safe place from which a sentinel or guard may observe the surrounding area. This would ensure dominance over the enemy on the ground and give the guard more time to alert the army, in case of an emergency. Also, the construction of an Olympic-size swimming pool as per regulated dimensions is nearing completion.

Initially, the cadets had to visit the swimming pool in Velachery or IIT Madras campus for training as the pool in the academy is way smaller than the required dimensions. “Swimming in a large pool increases endurance, confidence and prepares you for eventuality during a war. It is must for all the cadets to learn basic swimming skills.

The cadets who are good at swimming are sent to Belgaum for advanced training with complete war gear,” said an officer in the academy. The pool stretches 50 metres long, 25 meters wide, at least three meters deep. Apart from this, the OTA was also recently made accessible for persons with disability. Ramps and railings have been constructed and wheelchairs have been brought in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp