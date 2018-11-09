Man regrets mercy killing petition after miraculous recovery of son

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : “With just 20 days of treatment through the trigger point therapy and other modes of treatment that I am not technically acquainted with, I am able to see my son able to sit with minimal or no support for a fairly and comparatively longer duration.

His bawling and violent behaviour has reduced. His epileptic attacks (10 to 20 times per day) too reduced. I have been struggling for the last 10 years to uplift his life quality by some medication but it was not possible until I went to Anirudha Medical Organisation, which has been like a miraculous boon for my son,” Thirumeni, father of the nine-year-old boy, who was in the persistent vegetative state (PVS) from his birth and whose mercy killing was prayed for by him, told a division bench of the Madras HC on Thursday.

He prayed to the bench, headed by Justice N Kirubakaran, that the court may direct the government to publicise such therapy besides creating awareness and imparting training in the specific field in government medical colleges and other institutions so that similarly placed patients can be saved.

“While my son’s condition is improving, I am deeply pained that this treatment, which is life-changing, could be accessed by me only after I approached this court seeking the extreme remedy of euthanasia to my son.”

His counsel N Kavitha submitted that the court may consider that though there are legislations such as National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act and Mental Health Care Act, none of them dealt with or covered within their ambit persons who are in a ‘minimally conscious state’ or ‘persistent vegetative state’ or those who do not clinically fulfil the criteria but whose condition is practically vegetative.

“There are many such cases and the State should recognise such patients and work towards uplifting their life and that of their care givers. Considering these, the court might direct the government to explore treatment methods available in alternative systems of traditional medicine,” she added.