Home Cities Chennai

Man regrets mercy killing petition after miraculous recovery of son

The father prayed to the bench that the court may direct the government to publicise medical therapies besides creating awareness.

Published: 09th November 2018 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : “With just 20 days of treatment through the trigger point therapy and other modes of treatment that I am not technically acquainted with, I am able to see my son able to sit with minimal or no support for a fairly and comparatively longer duration.

His bawling and violent behaviour has reduced. His epileptic attacks (10 to 20 times per day) too reduced. I have been struggling for the last 10 years to uplift his life quality by some medication but it was not possible until I went to Anirudha Medical Organisation, which has been like a miraculous boon for my son,” Thirumeni, father of the nine-year-old boy, who was in the  persistent vegetative state (PVS) from his birth and whose mercy killing was prayed for by him, told a division bench of the Madras HC on Thursday.

He prayed to the bench, headed by Justice N Kirubakaran, that the court may direct the government to publicise such therapy besides creating awareness and imparting training in the specific field in government medical colleges and other institutions so that similarly placed patients can be saved. 
“While my son’s condition is improving, I am deeply pained that this treatment, which is life-changing, could be accessed by me only after I approached this court seeking the extreme remedy of euthanasia to my son.”

His counsel N Kavitha submitted that the court may consider that though there are legislations such as National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act, Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act and Mental Health Care Act, none of them dealt with or covered within their ambit persons who are in a ‘minimally conscious state’ or ‘persistent vegetative state’ or those who do not clinically fulfil the criteria but whose condition is practically vegetative.

“There are many such cases and the State should recognise such patients and work towards uplifting their life and that of their care givers. Considering these, the court might direct the government to explore treatment methods available in alternative systems of traditional medicine,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp