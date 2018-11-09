Murky water dims mood of Thousand Lights residents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Around 50 residents of Thousand Lights took to the streets on Thursday afternoon against the poor quality of water being supplied to them by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). “For the last one year, the water that is supplied to us has not only been yellow in colour, but also smells of sewage,” said Mohammed Aboobacker of Ghulam Abbas Ali Khan Street.

Residents said the problem persisted mainly in Ghulam Abbas Ali Khan streets 4,5 and 8 and they carried bottles of the discoloured water when they protested on Model School road. Residents suspect that it was the bad quality of pipes that led to sewage mixing with drinking water. For the last one year, residents have been forced to book Metrowater or private tankers for water, they said.

The residents dispersed after police and local Metrowater engineer promised to take action.

“Metrowater officials sought 15 days to arrange laying of new pipes,” said Mohammed.