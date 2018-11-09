Home Cities Chennai

‘Sports is not only exercise’

Two mothers, one goal. Entrepreneurs and bloggers, Antara Pandit and Moina Memon are the brains behind Inspired Moms.

Published: 09th November 2018 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two mothers, one goal. Entrepreneurs and bloggers, Antara Pandit and Moina Memon are the brains behind Inspired Moms. The platform was started in January, earlier this year, with an intention to provide an opportunity for mothers to learn, grow and inspire. Their first event was a panel discussion involving around 100 mothers in April. 

Moina Memon (left) with Antara Pandit

“We have umpteen clubs for women and kids to exhibit their talent and participate in several activities on a regular basis. This is one of its kind, determined to educate mothers, help them live their dreams and bond with their kids in a better way.

These are mothers who have given up on their careers due to financial crises or lack of family support. It feels good to see a few of them who take part regularly in our programmes,” tells us Antara, co-founder of Inspired Moms. 

Antara and Moina organise two events per month. Their upcoming interactive and hands-on workshop is titled Sports Re-imagined: Where Skills Meet Fun. For this initiative, they have collaborated with a six-year-old sports coaching company called Great Goals, owned by Priya Gopalan and Sandhya Rajan.

“Why are parents putting their kids in sports activities? The common answer — exercise and outdoor exposure. We wanted to change the perspective by adding that there’s more to it. The kids pick up speed, strength, attitude and team spirit. We want the kids and their parents to realise that a sport can transform life and it changes you as a person. Hence the concept, skill meets fun,” shares Antara. 

This is their fifth event. A few coaches are expected to participate in the session. Around 15-20 parents, both fathers and mothers are expected. A set of ice-breaking activities are planned to expose the parents to various ways through which parents can support their children when playing sports. Experts will highlight on the significance of merging both skills and fun while playing any sport.

Inspired Moms’ next event is in December. Rather than sticking to educational and serious topics, this one will be a festive carnival. Gourmet stalls will be put up by mothers, there will be live performances and concerts by bands. Sports Re-imagined: Where Skills Meet Fun will be held today at Whistle Urban Sports Hub from 11 am - 12.30 pm. Participation fee is `750. For details call: 9677073220

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp