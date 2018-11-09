‘Sports is not only exercise’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI : Two mothers, one goal. Entrepreneurs and bloggers, Antara Pandit and Moina Memon are the brains behind Inspired Moms. The platform was started in January, earlier this year, with an intention to provide an opportunity for mothers to learn, grow and inspire. Their first event was a panel discussion involving around 100 mothers in April.

Moina Memon (left) with Antara Pandit

“We have umpteen clubs for women and kids to exhibit their talent and participate in several activities on a regular basis. This is one of its kind, determined to educate mothers, help them live their dreams and bond with their kids in a better way.

These are mothers who have given up on their careers due to financial crises or lack of family support. It feels good to see a few of them who take part regularly in our programmes,” tells us Antara, co-founder of Inspired Moms.

Antara and Moina organise two events per month. Their upcoming interactive and hands-on workshop is titled Sports Re-imagined: Where Skills Meet Fun. For this initiative, they have collaborated with a six-year-old sports coaching company called Great Goals, owned by Priya Gopalan and Sandhya Rajan.

“Why are parents putting their kids in sports activities? The common answer — exercise and outdoor exposure. We wanted to change the perspective by adding that there’s more to it. The kids pick up speed, strength, attitude and team spirit. We want the kids and their parents to realise that a sport can transform life and it changes you as a person. Hence the concept, skill meets fun,” shares Antara.

This is their fifth event. A few coaches are expected to participate in the session. Around 15-20 parents, both fathers and mothers are expected. A set of ice-breaking activities are planned to expose the parents to various ways through which parents can support their children when playing sports. Experts will highlight on the significance of merging both skills and fun while playing any sport.

Inspired Moms’ next event is in December. Rather than sticking to educational and serious topics, this one will be a festive carnival. Gourmet stalls will be put up by mothers, there will be live performances and concerts by bands. Sports Re-imagined: Where Skills Meet Fun will be held today at Whistle Urban Sports Hub from 11 am - 12.30 pm. Participation fee is `750. For details call: 9677073220