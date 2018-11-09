This Bengaluru boy believes in balance in everything he does

Sharanya Eshwar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Shifting from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru hasn’t changed the passion Selvin Kasperov has for gaming. This 22-year-old, who is pursuing his masters in Media and Communications at Christ University, is in addition, a professional fashion photographer and short-film maker. Despite his busy schedule, he doesn’t mind sacrificing his sleep to pencil in gaming into his schedule.

His journey as a gamer started off when he first laid eyes on the new console at his cousin’s place — he was fascinated by the graphics and the control one can have over the movements of characters. But, he was taken by how each completed level caused the story to progress.

He can’t stand losing a game and keeps at it till he has achieved his goal. He may be curious to know what happens at the end, but Selvin doesn’t let this come in the way of enjoying the journey, level after level.

“Video games have kept the curious child in me alive,” he says. Like many others, Selvin too, was constantly warned about how gaming would make him “violent”. But for him, video games have neither been an addiction, nor have they made him aggressive, rather, he they a great stress-buster for him.

It was this passion that led him to start a YouTube channel called Gamerbots with his friend Ajith in 2014. Selvin recollects being inspired by celebrity gamer Summitlg, aka Jaryd Lazar, who is also his favourtie gamer.

While the journey began with games such as Mario and Dangerous Dave, Selvin is currently hooked onto Spider-man for the PS4. “Playing games on your phone is totally different from playing it on a console,” says Selvin. He connects with other gamers across the world through an online community where they discuss the latest games and strategise on ways to unlock new levels. Cyberpunk 2077 and Death Stranding are on his to-play list. From merely playing to connecting with online players, Selvin has come a long way, and emphasises the importance of balance between fun and addiction.