Construction of new asssembly buildings: Status-quo to continue till November 22

CHENNAI : A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday extended maintenance of status-quo in the matter relating to alleged irregularities in the construction of new Assembly and Secretariat buildings at Omandurar Government Estate, till November 22.A bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad extended the status-quo following a plea from senior advocate P Wilson.

Counsel reminded the bench that the interim order, originally passed on October 12, will expire on Friday.

The bench was passing further interim orders on appeals from DMK chief M K Stalin and treasurer Durai Murugan to set aside the order of Justice S M Subramaniam, who ordered the winding up of Justice R Regupathi inquiry commission and directed it to hand over the records to the State government.

Counsel contended that the judge had then directed the government to go through the documents and if it finds a prima facie case, then only to institute criminal proceedings. But, the State had simply forwarded the documents to DVAC, which started its probe, he said.