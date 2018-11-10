Home Cities Chennai

Four women lost jobs for harassment complaint: Pen Thozhilargal Sangam president Sujatha

While the women are remaining jobless for raising complaints, the alleged perpetrator continues to work in the factory, she said.

Published: 10th November 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even after four women of a private garment factory alleged sexual harassment by their production manager, no members of the political class have taken up the matter, said Sujatha Mody, president, Pen Thozhilargal Sangam.

While the women are remaining jobless for raising complaints, the alleged perpetrator continues to work in the factory, she said. News reports of the women’s fight against the alleged perpetrator in their factory in Kancheepuram were not taken with seriousness it merits, said Sujatha at a press meet in Chepauk on Friday.  “No action has been initiated against the man,” she added. The women had lodged formal complaints not only with the organisation but also with the district administration and the State Commission for women. 

Although an internal complaints committee is mandatory in every private or public organisation with 10 or more employees, according to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, a majority of workplaces have failed to constitute the committee, said members of the association. 

Recently, a study, conducted by We-Care, an organisation that works for gender justice, revealed that only 51 of the 100 organisations surveyed in Madurai, Dindigul, Theni and Ramanathapuram had internal complaints committees.

