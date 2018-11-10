Plea to delete allegations from State minister K Pandiarajan rejected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed an application from State minister K Pandiarajan to delete certain allegations made against him by defeated candidate S M Nasar of DMK in his petition challenging his election (Pandiarajan) from Avadi Assembly constituency in May, 2016.

“I am of the view that the election petition clearly makes out the cause of action against the returned candidate (Pandia Rajan).” Therefore, the returned candidate is not right in seeking to strike out paragraphs in the election petition inasmuch as there are triable issues to be considered in the petition, Justice M V Muralidharan said.

The judge, however, made it clear that the views expressed by him are only prima facie ones and he has not gone into the merits of allegations in the main election petition, as they are matters of evidence.

The judge then posted the matter for ‘ex-parte evidence’ on November 16.