Home Cities Chennai

Stage set for two plants to convert waste to energy in Chennai

The 32-megawatt-capacity plants will incinerate the waste which reaches the landfill to produce energy.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The detailed feasibility report to develop two waste-to-energy plants in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur to generate power by processing 5,500 tonnes of municipal solid waste from the city per day has been completed, according to P Madhusudhan Reddy, Deputy Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation. Speaking at the two-day event ‘Urban Thinkers Campus - Roadmap to Zero Waste in Chennai’ organised by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Reddy said that the site would be reclaimed and fresh waste processed through the power generation plants.

The 32-megawatt-capacity plants will incinerate the waste which reaches the landfill to produce energy. The operational and maintenance costs of the plants at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi are estimated at `1,243.50 crore and `1,163.43 crore respectively over a 20-year period.“We will be processing 100 percentage of waste through the incineration plant,” he said. 

Currently, the city generates 5,500 tonnes of solid waste and 600 tonnes of construction and demolition wastes each day, which is being taken to the two dumping sites, he said, adding that of the waste generated in the city, 60 per cent is biodegradable, 20 to 25 per cent recycled waste and rest 10 to 15 per cent has to be put to landfill or for incineration. Once the plants are operational, the waste in the 200 acres site will be cleared, Reddy said. 

It is learnt the waste-to-energy plants will be implemented through private-public partnership mode. The projects will be implemented over a five-year period, and bidding will be based on the design-build-operate-and-transfer model.

Reddy also said the Chennai Corporation had set up litter bins in seven or eight places across the city on pilot basis and urged the people to dispose of waste in the bins. He said government or local body can’t alone clear the waste without the cooperation of the residents.He also highlighted how the Swachh Bharat campaigns were being held in city on particular sites, which are usually kept spotlessly clean by the Chennai Corporation. “The issue with the organisers is visibility. If they come to us we could suggest sites which really require to be cleaned,” Reddy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp