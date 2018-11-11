Home Cities Chennai

Activists discuss caste system at Madras University

The discussion took place in Madras University. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A panel of activists and politicians came together at the University of Madras on Saturday, not only to discuss deep-rooted caste system in society, but also presented a varied range of, what each believed to be, solutions. 

Loga Shankar, founder, ‘School of Thought, Tirunelveli said, “Most often in today’s context, it is the intermediate castes that continue to cling to their castes, unleashing violence on Dalits in several districts of the State.” He said, “Lectures on the need to give up caste should be directed at castes that still hold on to the system rather than at Dalits.”

Tamilneyan, general secretary of Tamil Nation People’s Party said in a society without caste,  people successfully unite under an alternate identity. 

Yakkan, secretary, Alternative Journalist and Writers movement, said people should be made aware of what the text of Hinduism speaks about caste to enable them to understand the religion and how it has helped the caste system stand the test of time. 

KS Kumar, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Oppressed People Movement was of the opinion that a historical view of caste is essential in understanding how caste works in the State. “Everybody says job and educational opportunities for Dalits were Ambedkar’s main fights. But those were the only demands that were agreed to,” he said. 

