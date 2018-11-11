Chennai corporation staff held for duping two of Rs 7.5L by promising job

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old corporation employee has been arrested for allegedly cheating two persons by promising them jobs in electricity board and collecting Rs 7.5 lakh from them.

His name was given as Karnan working in corporation health department at Royapuram. He had allegedly promised one Dharanitharan, 27, of Maduvangarai Nagar, near Guindy, to get him a job in the board and collected Rs 3.75 lakh from him. Believing this, the youth had brought his nephew Arun to apply for a job in the board, said a police source.

Karnan collected Rs 3.75 from Arun through Dharanitharan. Later, he did not get them jobs and started avoiding their calls. Dharanitharan filed a complaint with city police commissioner, which was forwarded to Royapuram police for inquiry. Karnan was arrested and was later remanded to judicial custody.