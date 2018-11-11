Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation staff held for duping two of Rs 7.5L by promising job

Karnan working in health department at Royapuram had allegedly promised one Dharanitharan, 27, of Maduvangarai Nagar, near Guindy, to get him a job in the board and collected Rs 3.75 lakh from him.

Published: 11th November 2018 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old corporation employee has been arrested for allegedly cheating two persons by promising them jobs in electricity board and collecting Rs 7.5 lakh from them.

His name was given as Karnan working in corporation health department at Royapuram. He had allegedly promised one Dharanitharan, 27,  of Maduvangarai Nagar, near Guindy, to get him a job in the board and collected Rs 3.75 lakh from him. Believing this, the youth had brought his nephew Arun to apply for a job in the board, said a police source.

Karnan collected Rs 3.75 from Arun through Dharanitharan. Later, he did not get them jobs and started avoiding their calls. Dharanitharan filed a complaint with city police commissioner, which was forwarded to Royapuram police for inquiry. Karnan was arrested and was later remanded to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fake job promises Chennai crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp