Chennai Metro Rail brings down fares of feeder auto, taxi services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travel by share auto and share taxi service initiated by Chennai Metro Rail for last mile connectivity has now become cheaper, as fares for these services have been reduced.

Ticket fare for share auto services has been reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per ticket and for share taxi services from Rs 15 to Rs 10 per ticket. The revision will come into effect from Monday and it will be on a trial basis till Thursday, said a press release. Totally, 47,628 passengers have made use of the feeder service since its launch in August.

Totally, 6,442 passengers have utilised the taxi services with a maximum of 1,757 passengers at Alandur station, followed by AG DMS station with 1617 passengers.

Figures show that share auto services are more popular among commuters. Nearly 21,600 commuters travelled by this service. A maximum of 5,636 passengers at Guindy station travelled by share auto, followed by Thirumangalam station with 4,076 passengers.