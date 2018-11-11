Home Cities Chennai

Five nabbed for killing man; cops exhume body

R Karunamurthy's father Raman, a former panchayat president, complained to police to trace his son, who left the house last Saturday and never returned.

CHENNAI: Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a former village panchayat president’s son at Tiruttani a week ago. The crime occurred after the victim demanded a borrower to repay the money to him at the earliest, police said.

The deceased was identified as R Karunamurthy (32), a resident of Raghava Naidu Kuppam near R K Pet. 
R K Pet police inquired into the issue and preliminary investigation revealed that Haribabu (35), who had borrowed money from Karunamurthy, was missing since last Sunday. 
Five persons have been arrested. A hunt is on for Haribabu, police said.

The arrested had told police that they murdered a man and buried his body on the banks of  Kosathalai river at K V Kuppam, near Nagari in Andhra Pradesh. 

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh police and revenue officials from Nagari accompanied by Tamil Nadu police exhumed the body, said a police officer.

A team of doctors from government hospital, Nagari, performed autopsy at the spot, as the body was almost decomposed. 

