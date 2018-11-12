A book for couples to tide through tough times

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spiritual life coach Gurudev Upadhayaya Praveen Rishiji’s teachings in the book Arham Couple compiled by Pratibha Jain and Priya Karnawar, aims to provide practical solutions and relatable advice on marriage in a world where couples and family dynamics are constantly changing.

“It is important to understand and provide solutions that resonate with people,” said Gurudev Upadhayaya. “Normally, people listen to a guru’s session but do not implement them in their real life. This is because there is a disconnect. I wanted to provide people with something that is true to the words of Lord Mahavira while also making it relevant to today’s times in a way that is easily readable.”

The book was launched in English and Hindi by chief guest CK Ranganathan, chairman & MD of Cavin Kare on Saturday. “I could not have achieved any of the professional success if it was not for the support of my wife,” he said, adding, “We have faced many problems together. The one thing that we have always followed in our marriage is that we sort the differences ourselves and do not involve anyone else... She keeps me grounded. Many times when I am with her but preoccupied with my phone, she tells me to keep my phone away and just talk to her. All this is important.”

The Gurudev said that almost every day he meets distressed couples who come to him for advice. “Just before this event, a woman came to me for help. She was crying inconsolably while talking about her marriage,” he said, adding, “There are a number of challenges that couples face today and I wanted to address those by providing solutions... I was ridiculed when I started the courses for couples and families under the Arham Vijja Foundation. People would say: What does a brahmachari know about family life. But, I kept at it because I believe that I should help people gain the knowledge I have of Lord Mahavir’s teachings.”

The book is a labour of love for both Pratibha Jain and Priya Karnawar. “When we went with the first draft to Gurudev, being the perfectionist that he is, he made a lot of changes,” said Pratibha. “We toiled hard to make this happen because we feel so strongly in Gurudev’s words and his thoughts. He wanted to make this something that people can gift to couples who are married or are stepping into the family life. The book is not just about life lessons, there are exercises so that people can practice gurudev’s teachings.”

Babu Peram, Rotary Governor and Arun Jain, MD, Intellect Design were guests of honour at the event.