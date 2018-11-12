A clean drive

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On August 12, 2018, 51-year-old UAE expat Sangeetha Sridhar set out from Mumbai in a modified Tata Hexa SUV to travel across 310 cities in India to spread the message of cleanliness and carry out ‘surprise’ spot checks, and audit flagship government projects like Swachh Bharat.

Seventy-odd days later, the Coimbatorian has covered over 100 cities and 20,000 km as part of the ‘Clean India trail’. “This trail is an experiential audit of only those public toilets that come in my journey,” says Sangeetha.

With over 75 swachh public toilet audits done, she says that her findings have surprised her. “Due to the Swachh Bharath activism, there are enough number of toilets if you are on the state and national highways. The toilets are of different models and sizes, including compost toilets in a few remote places. Due to the restrained conditions of sustainability and water supply, there are only a few type of toilets which will work in terms of cleanliness,” she explains.

The western toilet model incorporated in few public toilets, she says, does not work. She also points that using Indian toilets most times during her journey is the reason she hasn’t caught any infections. “While the number of toilets has increased, the government should focus on maintaining them,” she shares.

The findings will be handed to the Ministry of Tourism, the Swachh Bharat Mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Board.

The Clean India Trail was ideated about two years ago and is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. “I wanted to travel the country like how Gandhi would have. So from travelling green, being minimalist and sustainable, I planned it all out,” says Sangeetha who embodies the Gandhian principles.

From fashioning a sink made of a water can inside her mini-home, wearing khadi saris and locally made clothes, and reducing the carbon footprint by consciously generating minimal waste, surviving on locally available food, nuts and fruits, she has been doing it all with great panache.

She mostly sleeps in her car and says that her journey has been great so far. “In terms of safety, there is always a fear. So far, the terrains I have travelled to, people were willing to take custody and keep referring contacts. Ensuring my safety in their state seems to be a self-attained mandate. I keep getting calls asking about my whereabouts. This has been a great surprise,” she shares.

Auditing toilets is a task and Sangeetha found it difficult to get used to the smell and sights. “I couldn’t eat for almost three hours after visiting public toilets. Those experiences linger on. But, I had a task on hand and I saw past challenges,” she says.

She drives about 310 km a day, and meets crusaders of the Swachh Bharath campaign, women and children to talk about cleanliness and sanitation. “I met award-winning Swachh Bharat campaigners, sanitation workers and public toilet managers of different levels. We have discussed lack of resources, and I have also requested the caretakers, mostly men, to inspect public toilets that women use so that they can get a better idea about what our needs are. I have also come across some extremely well-maintained public toilets in the country. I have even bathed in a few,” she says.

Her vision is to have an India where women’s safety and cleanliness is a norm and not a cause we are working towards. “Gandhi said that India will be free when a woman feels safe walking in the streets at night. My vision is similar...it is also interspersed with creating an impact on public healthcare by improving sanitation,” she adds.

CE curated a few questions from city-based solo women travellers on sanitation, safety, and paid toilets. Sangeetha says, “When you are solo women travellers, people raise their eyebrows. But when they learn what you have been doing, they start respecting you. More women should start travelling alone. This is a display of empowerment, our skill set and our freedom to journey alone.”

On concerns about lack of clean public toilets and neglected cubicles, she says, “Yes, a cycle of proper cleaning is required in bus stops and other stations. But, if you come across a toilet that isn’t satisfactory, take pictures, share it online, tweet to specific teams and the government,” she adds.